Milu deer proposed as Olympic mascot

Beijing’s Daxing District and ecological researchers have planned to recommend Milu deer as the mascot for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Milu, also known as Pere David’s deer, is a species endemic to China. It was regularly hunted and almost went extinct by the loss of habitat in the early 20th Century. In the 1980s, the species were reintroduced to China from Britain, starting the revival of the population in its homeland.

Beijing’s Daxing District is home to China’s first Milu nature reserve, the Nanhaizi Milu Park. The Daxing district government announced it would work with local research institutes to promote Milu as a mascot candidate for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

“Milu deer are good at running on ice. Furthermore, ‘deer’ has the same pronunciation as the Chinese character ‘lu,’ which stands for ‘prosperity,’” said Qi Jinli, a local official.

In less than four years, Beijing will stage the 2022 Winter Olympics and become the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Beijing Winter Olympic organizers have launched a global competition to design the mascots for the Games. Participants could submit their proposals from October 20 to 31, in person or by mail, and the winning designs will be unveiled in the second half of 2019.

In the past three decades, the Beijing Milu Ecological Research Center sent 497 Milu deer to nature reserves around China and boosted the population outside its natural habitat to 1,800.