Mine blast toll hits 13

The death toll from a coal mine accident in southwest China’s Guizhou Province rose to 13 after the nine missing miners were found dead, local authorities said late on Wednesday. Rescuers found the bodies of the nine people at 11pm following a nearly 50-hour rescue operation, the Panzhou City government said. The coal and gas explosion occurred around 9:10pm on Monday in Zimujia coal mine in Panzhou, killing four people and leaving nine others missing.