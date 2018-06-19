Advanced Search

June 20, 2018

Ming Dynasty city

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 20, 2018 | Print Edition

Archeologists have discovered a city dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in Yongfeng County in Jiangxi Province.

Covering 550,000 square meters, the city is shaped like a gourd. Archeologists said that a 3,000-meter-long city wall has been found at the site. Inscriptions on several bricks in the wall showed they were made in 1524. Some other bricks had inscriptions that showed the wall had been kept between 1736 and 1850.

