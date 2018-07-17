Missing man dead

Home » Nation

A man from China’s Hong Kong, who went missing during a triathlon competition held in Malaysia’s Port Dickson waters, was found dead yesterday morning by a search and rescue team, the Star newspaper reported.

During the competition on Sunday, 42-year-old Yuen Chi Yuen was supposed to start the cycling phase after the 1.5-kilometer swimming round, but his wife reported to organizers later that Yuen did not show up at the beach. It was the second death in the competition, which involved more than 2,300 participants. On Sunday, a 39-year-old Malaysian was found drowned in the water, possibly due to rough seas.