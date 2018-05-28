More cases handled

Home » Nation

China handled more cases involving violations of environmental protection laws last year as a crackdown on pollution escalated, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Authorities handled 233,000 environment pollution cases in 2017, surging 69 percent year on year, compared with a growth rate of 33 percent and 42 percent respectively in 2015 and 2016.

Total fines reached 11.58 billion yuan (US$1.81 billion) last year, compared with just 4.25 billion yuan in 2015.

This year, the ministry said it will further strengthen law enforcement to address prominent problems in air, water and soil pollution.