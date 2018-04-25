More recognize their Chinese identity

Home » Nation

A SURVEY of more than 1,000 people in Taiwan has showed that 51.9 percent of respondents identify themselves as Chinese.

The result was 5.1 percentage points higher than that of a survey two years ago, when the Democratic Progressive Party took office, according to a report released by think tank Taiwan Competitiveness Forum recently.

The poll conducted by TCF also found that 64.6 percent of the respondents said peaceful reunification would bring a better future for the island.

Pang Chien-kuo, a professor at Taipei’s Chinese Culture University, said the changes prove that people are realizing “the tricks” played by the DPP, which is incapable of breaking the deadlock in cross-Strait ties. Moreover, the public is becoming more objective and rational about cross-Stait ties, said Pang.

When asked to comment on the mainland’s policy package on expanding cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation introduced on February 28, around 60 percent of the respondents said it would win public support.

It was a clear demonstration of the people’s dissatisfaction with the current administration’s handling of cross-Strait ties, said Hsieh Ming-hui, chief executive officer of the forum.