More than 20 Party officials disciplined

The disciplinary arm of the Communist Party of China named, and shamed, officials in seven cases for lax handling and supervision of subordinates.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection released the names of more than 20 officials who or whose subordinates were involved in cases that violated Party austerity rules, election fraud, embezzlement, violations in promotions and inefficient investigation of public complaints.

The officials were given punishments ranging from warnings to removal from office, which will serve as a lesson to Party cadres at all levels.

One case took place in Wenzhang village in Zhanjiang City, southern Guangdong Province. During the village committee election in May 2017, former secretary of the village Party committee and former head of the village committee solicited votes through banquets and giving gifts and money.

Relevant authorities have nullified the election in accordance with rules and ten officials were punished for failing to supervise and stop the fraud.

The CCDI said the cases exposed problems of lax and weak governance over the Party and called for perseverance in addressing them. It stressed the implementation of Party austerity rules, and policies and decisions on poverty alleviation and pollution prevention and control, calling for intensified accountability for violations and dereliction of duty.