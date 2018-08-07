The story appears on
Page A6
August 7, 2018
Related News
‘Mr Billionaire’ tops
“Hello Mr Billionaire” continued to lead the Chinese box office in the week ending on August 5, earning about 1.04 billion yuan (US$154 million), China Film News reported yesterday. The domestic comedy has taken in a total of 2.02 billion yuan at the box office since hitting the screens on July 27. Second place went to suspense film “Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings,” earning 215 million yuan last week. It has generated 525 million yuan since its release on July 27.
