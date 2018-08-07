Advanced Search

August 7, 2018

‘Mr Billionaire’ tops

Source: Xinhua | 01:00 UTC+8 August 7, 2018 | Print Edition

“Hello Mr Billionaire” continued to lead the Chinese box office in the week ending on August 5, earning about 1.04 billion yuan (US$154 million), China Film News reported yesterday. The domestic comedy has taken in a total of 2.02 billion yuan at the box office since hitting the screens on July 27. Second place went to suspense film “Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings,” earning 215 million yuan last week. It has generated 525 million yuan since its release on July 27.

