Murder convicts cleared

The Anhui Higher People’s Court in east China, has exonerated five people who were convicted of murder 18 years ago.

Zhou Jikun, Zhou Jiahua, Zhou Zaichun, Zhou Zhengguo and Zhou Zaihua were sentenced by the Fuyang City Intermediate People’s Court for murdering a woman called Zhou Suhua, and assaulting four other people in her family on August 25, 1996.

The Higher People’s Court upheld the sentence in October 2000. The five continued to protest their innocence and appealed for a retrial. The higher court reviewed the case files, and ruled on Wednesday that there was a miscarriage of justice as prosecutors lacked sufficient evidence to make the convictions.

Testimonies of key witnesses showed discrepancies, the court said.

By January of 2018, all five had finished their jail terms and had been discharged from prison.