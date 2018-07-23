The story appears on
July 23, 2018
Museum record
The Palace Museum in Beijing, or the Forbidden City, has received more than 100 million visitors since January 2012, the museum said yesterday. To avoid overcrowding during peak seasons, the museum has limited visitors to 80,000 a day since June 2015, compared with more than 100,000 or even 180,000 visitors per day previously. The museum saw a record high of 16.7 million visitors in 2017.
