Museum record

Home » Nation

The Palace Museum in Beijing, or the Forbidden City, has received more than 100 million visitors since January 2012, the museum said yesterday. To avoid overcrowding during peak seasons, the museum has limited visitors to 80,000 a day since June 2015, compared with more than 100,000 or even 180,000 visitors per day previously. The museum saw a record high of 16.7 million visitors in 2017.