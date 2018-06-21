Mushroom’s natural compound cut off

Home » Nation

Chinese researchers have isolated a natural compound from Ganoderma mushrooms, commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine, which suppresses tumor growth.

By altering lipid metabolism and triggering cell death, the natural compound of GL22 sharply inhibits the growth of the liver cancer cell both in living organisms as well as lab tests of just the cell.

Researchers with the Chinese Academy of Sciences demonstrated that GL22 treatment decreases the expression of fatty acid-binding proteins and causes the liver cancer cell to die.

FABPs act as intracellular fatty acid transporters. They coordinate lipid responses in cells and are strongly linked to metabolic pathways.

Cancer is characterized by uncontrolled, rapid tumor cell growth. This growth triggers an enormous surge in the production of building blocks, including nucleic acids, fatty acids and amino acids.

Reprogramming the lipid metabolic pathway is one of the most significant alterations in tumor cells.

The research results support targeting lipid metabolism via manipulated FABPs as a cancer treatment strategy, and promote the use of Ganoderma mushrooms in Chinese medicine as an important source of anti-cancer drugs.