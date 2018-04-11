Nation’s missions in a new era

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping outlined missions the Chinese people need to undertake in a new era.

“Each age and generation have their own challenges and missions. China has come a long way, but it has to overcome new challenges on its way ahead,” Xi said.

According to the president, the nation’s missions in the new era are as follows:

— Continue to improve itself through reform;

— Take bold steps in innovation to boost development;

— Continue to increase openness and expand cooperation;

— Work together with the rest of the world and make greater contribution to humanity.