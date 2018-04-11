Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

April 11, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Nation’s missions in a new era

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 11, 2018 | Print Edition

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping outlined missions the Chinese people need to undertake in a new era.

“Each age and generation have their own challenges and missions. China has come a long way, but it has to overcome new challenges on its way ahead,” Xi said.

According to the president, the nation’s missions in the new era are as follows:

— Continue to improve itself through reform;

— Take bold steps in innovation to boost development;

— Continue to increase openness and expand cooperation;

— Work together with the rest of the world and make greater contribution to humanity.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿