Nation’s missions in a new era

The story appears on
Page A3
April 11, 2018
Free for subscribers
PRESIDENT Xi Jinping outlined missions the Chinese people need to undertake in a new era.
“Each age and generation have their own challenges and missions. China has come a long way, but it has to overcome new challenges on its way ahead,” Xi said.
According to the president, the nation’s missions in the new era are as follows:
— Continue to improve itself through reform;
— Take bold steps in innovation to boost development;
— Continue to increase openness and expand cooperation;
— Work together with the rest of the world and make greater contribution to humanity.
