April 23, 2018
Navy exercise on high seas
A CHINESE navy formation featuring aircraft carrier Liaoning conducted exercises in the West Pacific on Friday. The exercise included missile destroyers, J-15 fighters and shipboard helicopters. The drill aims to test the combat operation of the formation in high seas.
The drill was a routine arrangement as part of the navy’s annual training plan, said Zhu Weiguo, deputy head of the training bureau of the staff of the Chinese navy. It focused on the joint operation of vessels and shipboard aircraft in unfamiliar seas, tested the establishment and maintenance of the formation’s attack and defense system, and has achieved expected goals, Gao Zhaorui, chief of staff of the formation, said.
