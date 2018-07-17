Net copyrights drive

Home » Nation

Chinese authorities yesterday kicked off a campaign against Internet platform copyright infringement. The campaign, jointly launched by the National Copyright Administration of China, the Cyberspace Administration, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Public Security, will last more than four months. It will target key areas, including unauthorized republication of news and plagiarism on social media, unauthorized broadcasting of copyrighted content on short video sharing apps, and copyright violations by setting up overseas servers.