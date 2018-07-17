The story appears on
Page A6
July 17, 2018
Net copyrights drive
Chinese authorities yesterday kicked off a campaign against Internet platform copyright infringement. The campaign, jointly launched by the National Copyright Administration of China, the Cyberspace Administration, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Public Security, will last more than four months. It will target key areas, including unauthorized republication of news and plagiarism on social media, unauthorized broadcasting of copyrighted content on short video sharing apps, and copyright violations by setting up overseas servers.
