New chapter in China relations, says Kim

KIM Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, has pledged to jointly write a new chapter of the country’s friendship with China during a meeting with a senior Chinese official in Pyongyang.

Kim, chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, met Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee at the headquarters of the WPK Central Committee on Saturday.

During the meeting, Kim welcomed the Chinese art troupe headed by Song that will attend the “Spring of April” International Friendship Art Festival held in Pyongyang.

Kim, who made a historic visit to China last month, said he had long-time and meaningful talks and exchanges with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders reached an important consensus and the meeting achieved fruitful results, he said.

At the moment when the DPRK-China friendly relations are moving toward a new and higher stage, Xi sent a high-level and large-scale troupe to the DPRK, showing that he highly values the implementation of the consensus and revealing his friendly feelings of the DPRK people, Kim said.

The DPRK leader said he hopes the two countries will take this opportunity to consolidate the basis of friendship between the two peoples and jointly write a new chapter of the DPRK-China friendship.

For his part, Song conveyed Xi’s greetings and wishes to Kim.

Song said that during the two leaders’ historic meeting in Beijing, they reached a significant consensus, which opened a new chapter of the China-DPRK relations.

He said the visit of the Chinese art troupe to the DPRK aims to implement the consensus, enrich the China-DPRK friendship, promote exchanges and cooperation between the two parties, and enhance cultural and artistic exchanges between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening exchanges and cooperation between them, as well as international and regional issues of common concerns.

Kim said that during his visit to China, he witnessed the remarkable achievement made by China and he was happy for the brotherly Chinese people.

He said he hopes that he can learn from the experiences of the Communist Party of China, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields in an all-round way between the two parties and two countries.

Song said it is an unswerving policy of the CPC and the Chinese government to preserve, consolidate and develop relations with the DPRK.

China is willing to work with the DPRK to implement the consensus reached between the top leaders of the two parties and jointly contribute to promoting the development of bilateral relations in the new era, improving the welfare of the two peoples and safeguarding peace on the Korean Peninsula, Song said.