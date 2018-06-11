New gene that lowers cholesterol

Home » Nation

Chinese researchers have identified a gene variant that can reduce cholesterol absorption to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), known as “bad” cholesterol, high levels of which may cause cardiovascular disease.

The study, led by Song Baoliang of Wuhan University and Ma Yitong of Xinjiang Medical University, was published in the journal Science.

The team identified a rare variant in the LIMA1 gene from a Chinese family of Kazakh ethnicity with inherited low LDL-C and reduced cholesterol absorption.

After experiments on mice, researchers found that LIMA1 was mainly expressed in the small intestine and it began to regulate absorption of cholesterol after interaction with NPC1L1, an essential protein for cholesterol absorption. The mice then displayed reduced cholesterol absorption and were resistant to diet-induced high cholesterol.

Keeping LDL-C within limits in the bloodstream can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.