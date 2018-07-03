Advanced Search

July 3, 2018

New micro capacitors

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 3, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese researchers have developed new micro capacitors with high energy storage density and excellent thermal stability, according to the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics. The lithium ion micro capacitors are mechanically flexible without performance degradation under repeated bending, and can operate safely even at temperatures of 80 degrees Celsius.

