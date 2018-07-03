The story appears on
Page A6
July 3, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
New micro capacitors
Chinese researchers have developed new micro capacitors with high energy storage density and excellent thermal stability, according to the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics. The lithium ion micro capacitors are mechanically flexible without performance degradation under repeated bending, and can operate safely even at temperatures of 80 degrees Celsius.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.