New rules aim to spur scientific integrity

China has issued guidelines to strengthen scientific integrity, encourage innovation and scale heights in science and technology as it bids to lay a solid social and cultural foundation for building the country into a world scientific power.

A scientific integrity mechanism will be built to encourage innovation and tolerate trials and errors while maintaining zero tolerance for severe academic dishonesty, and anyone who violates the integrity rules will be held accountable by law, according to a document released by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council.

The Ministry of Science and Technology and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences will take the leading responsibility in coordinating and managing the work of scientific integrity in the fields of science and social sciences, respectively.

According to the guidelines, the ministry and CASS plan to build an integrity information system to record and assess conduct of scientists and scientific institutions across the country.

The guidelines strictly prohibit practices such as plagiarism, fabrication of data and research conclusions, ghost-writing, and peer review manipulation.

The guidelines say great efforts will be made to reform the scientific research evaluation system, making scientific integrity an important indicator in various evaluations. And intermediary service agencies which engage in illegal activities such as buying and selling scientific papers, ghost writing, and forging, fabrication, and distorting research data, will be punished severely.