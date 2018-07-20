Advanced Search

July 20, 2018

New space vehicle

July 20, 2018

China is developing a space vehicle to help transport orbiting satellites that have run out of fuel, Science and Technology Daily reported yesterday. The vehicle is being developed by an academy affiliated to the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. The carrier, instead of refueling the satellite, will use a robotic arm to dock with it, and will then carry the satellite to maintain its original orbit.

