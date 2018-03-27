Advanced Search

March 28, 2018

New student policy

Source: Shanghai Daily | March 28, 2018

Chinese students from impoverished families will have an advantage over other college applicants, according to a circular released by the Ministry of Education.

The new policy is part of a project to prioritize students from poor and rural areas in enrollment at key colleges and universities.

Among applicants with the same score on the national college entrance exam, those from registered impoverished families will receive priority in enrollment at key colleges and universities.

