The story appears on
Page A10
March 28, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
New student policy
Chinese students from impoverished families will have an advantage over other college applicants, according to a circular released by the Ministry of Education.
The new policy is part of a project to prioritize students from poor and rural areas in enrollment at key colleges and universities.
Among applicants with the same score on the national college entrance exam, those from registered impoverished families will receive priority in enrollment at key colleges and universities.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.