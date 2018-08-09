New trial rejected

Home » Nation

Hong Kong’s highest court yesterday rejected the final attempt by a British ex-banker to force a new trial over his jailing in 2016 for the murder of two Indonesian women he tortured and raped.

Rurik Jutting, 32, is serving a life sentence for the murder of Indonesians Sumarti Ningsih, 23, and Seneng Mujiasih, 26, in his luxury apartment in the Chinese city in 2014. The former Bank of America employee denied murdering the pair, pleading guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter. A three-judge panel at the Court of Final Appeal did not grant Jutting leave for appeal, rejecting his lawyer’s argument that the trial judge had misdirected the jury over the defense of diminished responsibility, broadcaster RTHK reported.