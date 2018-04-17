New university posts

Home » Nation

Shi Yigong, a biologist and academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, has been named first president of Westlake University, a private university in the east China city of Hangzhou with aspirations to become one of the world’s top research institutes.

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Chen Ning Yang was named honorary chairman of the board.

The Westlake University will focus on basic research in natural and medical sciences, and in technology.