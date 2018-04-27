No let-up in the fight for better air quality

Home » Nation

CHINA plans even more measures to defeat air pollution in regions including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area, the Yangtze River Delta and the Fenhe-Weihe plain.

Delivering an environmental report to the bimonthly session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, Minister of Ecology and the Environment Li Ganjie said air quality improved in many regions in 2017 and there will be no let-up in work in 2018.

According to the report, China attained most of its environment protection goals last year.

The ratio of days with good air quality in 2017 stood at 78 percent, and the density of major pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10 dropped significantly, the report said.

The report also acknowledged that pollution remained serious in several provinces, such as Hebei, Shanxi and Shandong.

The bimonthly session of the top legislature ends today.