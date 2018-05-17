No way out for Taiwan separatists

Home » Nation

THE recent military exercises performed by the People’s Liberation Army serve as a clear warning to “Taiwan independence” separatists, a Chinese mainland spokesman said yesterday.

“‘Taiwan independence’ is a dead end, which brings nothing but disaster to the island,” said An Fengshan from the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The PLA has in recent weeks conducted combat drills on the sea. The air force sent fleets of aircraft including bombers and fighter jets to fly around Taiwan Island.

“We have the resolve, confidence and ability to safeguard our national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and contain ‘Taiwan independence’ activities in any form,” he said, adding that there is “no way out” for separatists.

An said the reunification is an “unstoppable” historical trend and every stubborn separatist will be condemned by society and punished by history.

The current tense cross-Strait relations are caused by the Democratic Progressive Party administration that does not put a stop to “desinicization” and “Taiwan independence” activities and obstructs cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation. An added that such deeds have drawn opposition from compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The mainland will, meanwhile, continue to promote the implementation of the 31 preferential policies for Taiwan.

The preferential policies, introduced by the mainland during the 5th Straits Forum in southeast China’s Xiamen in 2013, cover the fields of legal rights, education, culture and tourism, and are aimed at improving the lives of all Taiwanese people.

Shanghai Credit Information Services and China Credit Information Service have established a platform where financial institutions on the mainland can search for credit information of enterprises and individuals in Taiwan, allowing Taiwanese enterprises and individuals to obtain finance on the mainland, An said.

East China’s Jiangsu Province has been actively supporting applications from Taiwan-funded enterprises for provincial technological projects or to be listed as high-tech enterprises.

So far, nearly 700 Taiwan-funded high-tech enterprises in Jiangsu enjoy a preferential corporate income tax of 15 percent. Two Taiwan-funded enterprises received a total of 9.5 million yuan (US$1.5 million) of funding to commercialize research findings, An said.

By April 20, 27 higher learning institutions in central China’s Hubei Province had provided a total of 582 teaching jobs for Taiwanese.

In terms of youth entrepreneurship, the 53 cross-Strait entrepreneurship bases and pilot sites nationwide had served nearly 1,900 Taiwan-funded enterprises and teams, and provided internships and jobs for nearly 9,000 Taiwanese youth as of the end of 2017, according to An.

Recently the Taiwan Affairs Office set up 22 new such entrepreneurship bases and pilot sites in 15 provincial regions, including Tianjin and Shanghai. This brought the total number of the bases and sites to 75 nationwide.

An also noted other preferential policies regarding financial cooperation across the Strait and policy subsidies for Taiwan-funded enterprises in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province.

In response to the Democratic Progressive Party’s attempt to attend the World Health Assembly in Geneva this year, An said the DPP administration should reflect on Taiwan’s absence from the gathering for two consecutive years.

The DPP should not mislead the Taiwan public and international community by passing the buck, he said. From 2009 to 2016, Taiwan participated in the WHA with observer status as Chinese Taipei, said An.

This special arrangement was made through cross-Strait consultations under the backdrop of peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and on the foundation that both sides of the Taiwan Strait adhere to the 1992 Consensus, he added.

The DPP administration is refusing to recognize the 1992 Consensus. Therefore, the basis and prerequisite for Taiwan’s participation in the assembly no longer exists, An said.