August 9, 2018

No work permit needed for Taiwanese

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 9, 2018 | Print Edition

TAIWANESE people who work on the Chinese mainland no longer need a work permit, a mainland spokesman confirmed yesterday.

According to Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the decision was made based on a study by the office and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, and the suggestions and advice of Taiwan compatriots. It aims to provide Taiwanese people with treatment equal to that of their mainland compatriots in studying, starting businesses, employment and livelihood, he said.

The decision is part of a State Council decision made public last Friday, which also eliminated the requirement for Hong Kong and Macau citizens to acquire a work permit to work on the mainland. Business licenses, contracts, payrolls and social insurance payment records can all serve as work permits for Taiwan compatriots working in the mainland, Ma said.

The human resources ministry will publish a series of supporting measures as soon as possible for Taiwanese citizens to work on the mainland, he said.

