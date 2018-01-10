Numerous deals signed after Xi and Macron talks

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron oversaw the signing yesterday of business deals worth billions of dollars in nuclear, aviation and other key sectors.

China and France also agreed to further advance their comprehensive strategic partnership and promised closer cooperation on climate, counterterrorism and other issues.

“Together we will cope with global challenges such as climate change and terrorism,” Xi said.

The Chinese leader said the two countries would hold more high-level talks on trade. He also welcomed Macron’s endorsement of his cherished Belt and Road initiative, a US$1 trillion revival of ancient Silk Road land and sea trading routes.

“We believe that this visit will enhance mutual trust and cooperation between our two countries,” Xi said.

“We are at a crucial point in the world,” Macron said alongside Xi after overseeing the signing ceremony, pointing to the common challenges presented by climate change and terrorism.

The French leader said Xi agreed to work with France to prepare a spring conference on fighting terror financing, adding that they share the belief that “only a political settlement” of conflicts in Africa, Syria and Iraq can end this threat.

The deals included a memorandum of understanding for French energy giant Areva and Chinese counterpart CNNC to build a 10-billion-euro (US$12 billion) nuclear spent fuel reprocessing plant in China.

European aerospace giant Airbus announced an agreement with Chinese partners to increase production of its A320 jet in Tianjin to six aircraft per month. But it did not announce any new plane orders from China.

Chinese online retailer JD.com announced plans to sell French goods worth 2 billion euros to Chinese consumers over the next two years, including wine and cognac.

China also agreed to lift a 16-year-old embargo on French beef within six months, Macron said.

The French president, accompanied by some 50 French business leaders, has laid on the charm during his visit, giving Xi a horse from the Republican Guard as a gift. He also delighted Chinese social media users by releasing a video of him learning to say his climate slogan — “Make the planet great again” — in Mandarin.

Xi and Macron reached the consensus during their talks in Beijing. Xi told Macron that China stands ready to promote exchanges and enhance mutual trust and cooperation with France in order to inject new impetus into the development of the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership.

“Both sides should accommodate each other’s core interests and major concerns, and properly handle differences in order to make sure the bilateral ties develop steadily on the right track,” Xi said.

He called on the two countries to promote cooperation in emerging areas including agriculture and food, health and medical services, urban sustainable development, green manufacturing and finance.

Xi also urged strengthening innovative cooperation, and achieving common development in the areas of digital economy, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing industry.