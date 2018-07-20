The story appears on
Page A6
July 20, 2018
Officials punished
China has punished 240,000 officials for discipline violations during the first half of 2018, officials said yesterday.
According to an announcement released jointly by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, 28 of the punished officials were at provincial level or above. More than 1,500 of the punished were at prefecture level, with about 10,000 at county level.
