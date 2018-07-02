Home » Nation

Premier Li Keqiang has signed a decree to release a revised regulation for better Olympic symbol protection. The revision to the current regulation, which took effect in 2002, is vital as China prepares for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The revisions are made in terms of the range, identification and protection of Olympic symbols, officials said. The amended regulation adds a clause stating that the period of validity for Olympic symbol is 10 years, with extensions allowed.