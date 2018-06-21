On trial for bribery

Home » Nation

A former senior political advisor from Hubei Province yesterday stood trial for taking bribes, at a city court in neighboring Henan Province.

Liu Shanqiao, former vice chairman of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, was charged with accepting money and property worth over 17.9 million yuan (US$2.75 million) from 2009 to 2017, prosecutors said. Liu confessed and expressed remorse at the court, which will announce the verdict at a later date.