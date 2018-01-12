The story appears on
January 12, 2018
Online furor over woman delaying train
A woman has been fined 2,000 yuan (US$300) for “obstructing the operation of a train service” in the eastern Anhui Province.
The woman surnamed Luo tried to stop a high-speed train from leaving by blocking its door last Friday, said Anhui Railway Police.
Luo claimed that she had to wait for her husband and refused to step aside as conductors tried to make her move.
The incident happened in Hefei when the G1747 train was set to leave for Guangzhou in Guangdong Province.
Though Luo’s husband successfully boarded the train, her behavior delayed the train and sparked an outcry among Internet users after a video clip went viral online.
Luo, a teacher at a primary school in Hefei’s Luyang District, was suspended from her job on Tuesday.
Some web users criticized the woman’s disrespect for the rules, while others questioned the station staff’s decision to let them on board.
If someone breaks the rules, law enforcement must be strict. Otherwise it constitues an act of connivance that would damage public interest, said a commentary run by the People’s Daily
