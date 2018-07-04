Online gambling bust

Home » Nation

The Beijing Public Security Bureau has publicized a major case involving organized online gambling, which was solved recently. The gambling involved a national welfare lottery which was manipulated by suspects who organized gambling groups via WeChat, and used software to fix the odds to make sure most gamblers lost, according to Beijing police.

“The suspects usually raised the odds to attract more people to play the game, and would kick out anyone who won big prizes,” a police officer surnamed Qiao said, adding that a gambler who was in it for three months lost nearly 350,000 yuan (US$52,600).