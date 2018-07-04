Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 5, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Online gambling bust

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 5, 2018 | Print Edition

The Beijing Public Security Bureau has publicized a major case involving organized online gambling, which was solved recently. The gambling involved a national welfare lottery which was manipulated by suspects who organized gambling groups via WeChat, and used software to fix the odds to make sure most gamblers lost, according to Beijing police.

“The suspects usually raised the odds to attract more people to play the game, and would kick out anyone who won big prizes,” a police officer surnamed Qiao said, adding that a gambler who was in it for three months lost nearly 350,000 yuan (US$52,600).

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿