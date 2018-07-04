The story appears on
Page A6
July 5, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Online gambling bust
The Beijing Public Security Bureau has publicized a major case involving organized online gambling, which was solved recently. The gambling involved a national welfare lottery which was manipulated by suspects who organized gambling groups via WeChat, and used software to fix the odds to make sure most gamblers lost, according to Beijing police.
“The suspects usually raised the odds to attract more people to play the game, and would kick out anyone who won big prizes,” a police officer surnamed Qiao said, adding that a gambler who was in it for three months lost nearly 350,000 yuan (US$52,600).
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.