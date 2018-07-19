Online gambling busted

Home » Nation

Police in east China’s Jiangsu Province have caught 23 people in an online gambling case involving over 4.2 billion yuan (US$625 million). Thirty-three servers and more than 40 mobile phones were confiscated, and 65 bank accounts have been frozen, police in Zhenjiang City said on Tuesday. An investigation showed that an online gambling gang, with members in more than 10 provinces and regions in China, had set its primary server in the Philippines, and used a rental server in China to support the gambling websites.