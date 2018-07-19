The story appears on
Page A6
July 19, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Online gambling busted
Police in east China’s Jiangsu Province have caught 23 people in an online gambling case involving over 4.2 billion yuan (US$625 million). Thirty-three servers and more than 40 mobile phones were confiscated, and 65 bank accounts have been frozen, police in Zhenjiang City said on Tuesday. An investigation showed that an online gambling gang, with members in more than 10 provinces and regions in China, had set its primary server in the Philippines, and used a rental server in China to support the gambling websites.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.