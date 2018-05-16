The story appears on
Page A6
May 16, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Opium haul seized
Police have detained two suspected drug traffickers and seized 42.6 kilograms of opium, said authorities in the city of Tengchong, southwest Yunnan Province.
On April 30, police received information that several men were planning to transport drugs from a neighboring country.
Two suspects were detained in Yingjiang County the following day, while another fled the scene.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.