Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

May 16, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Opium haul seized

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 16, 2018 | Print Edition

Police have detained two suspected drug traffickers and seized 42.6 kilograms of opium, said authorities in the city of Tengchong, southwest Yunnan Province.

On April 30, police received information that several men were planning to transport drugs from a neighboring country.

Two suspects were detained in Yingjiang County the following day, while another fled the scene.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿