Organ transplant program hailed

Home » Nation

China has made a big headway in its organ transplant program, according to a senior organ transplant expert who attended a global meeting on the subject in Spain.

Huang Jiefu, director of the Commission of Donation and Transplantation of Organs of China, presented the country’s advances in the field at the 27th International Congress of the Transplantation Society, which recently concluded in Madrid.

Huang, who led China’s delegation of 150 specialists to the congress, spoke at a press conference on Wednesday where he provided details about the program.

According to Huang, China currently has 178 medical institutions for organ transplantation, with the number of donors and transplants increasing year after year.

He revealed that China has been ranked second in the world in this area since 2017, when 5,146 cases of organ donations were completed.

With 5,259 transplants completed last year — the first time the number has exceeded 5,000 — Spain is also a world leader in donation and transplants.

Spain and China have good cooperation in this field, including complementary training of experts.

“Every year we have a group of professionals coming from China to Barcelona for training and visiting clinics in the city and in Madrid, thus sharing practices at a hospital level,” Spanish expert Marti Manyalich said at the press conference.

He also highlighted the “great future” that China has in the field.

With the continuous improvement of the system of donation and transplantation of human organs, China has participated more extensively and deeply in the construction of an international system of governance of transplants, gradually moving from being a participant to legislator, the Spaniard pointed out.