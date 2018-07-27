The story appears on
Page A6
July 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Organized crime crackdown
A TOTAL of 37,398 suspects were arrested, and 15,548 indicted in a crackdown on gangs and organized crime in China in the first half of this year.
The Supreme People’s Procuratorate has been cooperating with the Supreme People’s Court, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Justice in formulating guidelines on handling gang-related and organized crime, according to a statement issued at a prosecutors seminar on Wednesday. Procuratorates across China have approved the arrest of 533,247 people and prosecuted 762,292 for serious crimes.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.