Organized crime crackdown

A TOTAL of 37,398 suspects were arrested, and 15,548 indicted in a crackdown on gangs and organized crime in China in the first half of this year.

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate has been cooperating with the Supreme People’s Court, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Justice in formulating guidelines on handling gang-related and organized crime, according to a statement issued at a prosecutors seminar on Wednesday. Procuratorates across China have approved the arrest of 533,247 people and prosecuted 762,292 for serious crimes.