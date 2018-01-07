The story appears on
Page A6
January 8, 2018
Over 2,300 apply to join HK police
The Hong Kong Police Force received 2,304 applications at its winter recruitment exercise on Saturday.
Jobs as probationary inspectors, recruit police constables and police constables (auxiliary) were on offer at Police Headquarters.
The number of applications was the second highest ever received for the winter Police Recruitment Day.
Applicants included graduates from local and overseas tertiary institutions, people in other jobs and non-ethnic Chinese citizens.
According to the application numbers and recruitment targets in the past three financial years, an average of 40 applicants competed for a probationary inspector vacancy, and about 10 for a recruit police constable vacancy.
The Police Recruitment Day provides a one-stop service to applicants, shortening the time required for recruitment process. Successful applicants will undergo training at the Hong Kong Police College in March.
To let applicants learn more about the force’s professional training, officers at the Hong Kong Police College set up display panels on site to introduce the foundation training provided to probationary inspectors and recruit police constables as well as the corresponding accreditation standards under the qualifications framework.
The vision of Hong Kong Police Force is to maintain the Special Adminstrative Region as one of the world’s safest societies. The Hong Kong Police Force has an establishment of 29,880 disciplined officers supported by 4,556 civilian officers.
