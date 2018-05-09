Advanced Search

May 9, 2018

PLA’s heavy loader

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 May 9, 2018 | Print Edition

CHINA’S Y-20 heavy transport aircraft takes part in an airborne and air delivery training. The aircraft has undergone its first airborne and air delivery training, marking a leap in the air force’s strategic delivery and long- distance airborne combat abilities, Shen Jinke, spokesman for the Chinese air force, said yesterday. The Y-20, which joined the People’s Liberation Army Air Force in July 2016 and has a maximum takeoff weight of around 200 tons, is ideal for transporting
cargo and people over long distances in diverse weather conditions. — Xinhua

