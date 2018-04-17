The story appears on
April 18, 2018
Panda enjoys the wild
Cameras have captured images of a panda in a nature reserve in southwest China’s Sichuan Province five months after it was released into the wild, the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda said yesterday.
The pictures and video of the panda were taken at Liziping nature reserve last Friday.
The panda named Ying Xue was reported to be in good physical condition.
Ying Xue, born in 2015 in captivity, was released into Liziping last November together with a male named Ba Xi, who is also in good health, reserve staff said.
