Panda name contest

A CONTEST to name four panda cubs was launched by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda and the government of Dujiangyan in southwest Sichuan Province yesterday.

Fans from around the world can suggest names for four male pandas born at the center last year using social media platform WeChat. Organizers will shortlist 20 names from public submissions and allow the public to vote to choose the four winners. The process will take around a month. Participants can win prizes such as trips to popular scenic areas or panda parks in Sichuan, including flights, hotels, and entry tickets.