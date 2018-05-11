Party chief backs tech firms

Home » Nation

SHANGHAI’S Party Secretary Li Qiang (front, right) visits DeepBlue Technology (Shanghai) Co

yesterday before a meeting with representatives from the city’s small and medium-sized technology

companies. Li said at the meeting that small and medium technology firms are those with the

greatest growth potential and they are indispensable to Shanghai’s economic development. He

called for more efforts to improve the city’s business environment and to better understand the

need of these crucial enterprises to help them to grow faster and bigger. — Chen Zhengbao