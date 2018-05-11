The story appears on
May 11, 2018
Party chief backs tech firms
SHANGHAI’S Party Secretary Li Qiang (front, right) visits DeepBlue Technology (Shanghai) Co
yesterday before a meeting with representatives from the city’s small and medium-sized technology
companies. Li said at the meeting that small and medium technology firms are those with the
greatest growth potential and they are indispensable to Shanghai’s economic development. He
called for more efforts to improve the city’s business environment and to better understand the
need of these crucial enterprises to help them to grow faster and bigger. — Chen Zhengbao
