The story appears on
Page A1
May 8, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Party chief calls for unremitting effort
SHANGHAI’S Party Secretary Li Qiang (left) inspects an aquatic company during a tour in the city’s suburban Jinshan District yesterday. Li said Jinshan should use its natural advantages to take the lead in implementing the rural revitalization strategy, a policy declared at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He urged the district to help to boost income for its residents while developing agricultural industries. During a visit to an industrial zone, Li called for “unremitting effort” to enhance innovation and master core technologies to contribute to the city’s plan to build itself into a world leading manufacturing city. Li required Jinshan to take advantage of its location to seize more opportunities in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. — Chen Zhengbao
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.