May 8, 2018

Party chief calls for unremitting effort

By Chen Zhengbao | 00:50 UTC+8 May 8, 2018 | Print Edition

SHANGHAI’S Party Secretary Li Qiang (left) inspects an aquatic company during a tour in the city’s suburban Jinshan District yesterday. Li said Jinshan should use its natural advantages to take the lead in implementing the rural revitalization strategy, a policy declared at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He urged the district to help to boost income for its residents while developing agricultural industries. During a visit to an industrial zone, Li called for “unremitting effort” to enhance innovation and master core technologies to contribute to the city’s plan to build itself into a world leading manufacturing city. Li required Jinshan to take advantage of its location to seize more opportunities in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. — Chen Zhengbao

