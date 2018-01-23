Party leadership stressed in legal work

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping stressed the Party’s absolute leadership over political and legal work.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement in an instruction read at the central conference on political and legal work, which opened in Beijing yesterday.

He urged law enforcement and judicial agencies to better safeguard the country’s “political security and social stability,” promote justice and guarantee a safe living environment for the people.

Acknowledging the performance of law enforcement and judicial agencies since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi urged them to adhere to the Party’s leadership and the principle of “placing the people at the center” and to serve in a more preemptive and proactive manner.

More effort will be made to push forward judicial reform, improve social management and administration of justice, enhance training and management of law enforcement and judicial agency staff, enforce the law and ensure justice.

“They should try their best to create a secure political environment, a stable social environment and a fair legal environment, and to provide quality service for the people,” he said. Xi asked Party committees at various levels to place equal importance on development and stability.

He urged the Party committees to support all judicial and law enforcement agencies to perform their duties in accordance with the law and resolve institutional problems hindering political and legal work.

Political and legal organs must strive to guard against various risks, comprehensively deepen reform and promote the use of modern technology, said a statement issued after the meeting.