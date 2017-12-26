Party unveils its transparency rules

Home » Nation

THE Communist Party of China’s Central Committee yesterday made public a regulation to promote transparency in Party affairs.

It is the first CPC regulation on the disclosure of Party affairs.

Transparency in Party affairs is “a great measure” in implementing the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the CPC held in October.

It will firmly uphold full and strict governance over the Party and improve the Party’s ability to govern and lead, the CPC Central Committee said in a statement.

Party organizations are required to disclose affairs concerning the Party leadership and Party building among the CPC members or outside the Party in accordance with the rules, according to the regulation for trial implementation.

Party organizations’ implementation of the Party’s basic theory, line, and policy, their leadership over economic and social development, and efforts to strictly govern the Party and strengthen Party building shall be generally made public, along with information about the organizations’ function and structure, it said.

However, promoting transparency in Party affairs should not pose a threat to political, economic, military, cultural, social, homeland security and the safety of the people, the regulation warned.

The regulation specifies the content that should be released by Party organizations at different levels.

Central Party organizations should make public Party theories, lines, principles and policies, decisions and plans of Party and state governance, speeches and instructions by President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and important meetings, activities and appointment and removal of officials by the CPC Central Committee, among others.

Local Party organizations should publicize plans on local economic and social development, major reform events, and responses to major emergencies, according to the regulation.

Local Party organizations are also asked to reveal how they are fulfilling their responsibility for exercising strict Party self-governance in every respect, as well as major conferences, events and official appointment and removal, it said.

Primary-level Party organizations are required to release information about their goals, plans and implementation of major tasks, as well as their political education, general election, and management of regular membership dues, the regulation said.

The regulation stipulated that Party organs for discipline inspection should publicize cases involving violations of CPC Central Committee discipline and punishment of officials who severely breach rules and neglect their duties.