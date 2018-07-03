Advanced Search

July 3, 2018

Passengers stranded

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 3, 2018 | Print Edition

More than 10,000 passengers were stranded yesterday due to heavy rain at an airport in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

According to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, more than 100 flights had been delayed or cancelled as of yesterday afternoon. The airport suspended all flights at 10:46am and resumed operation at 11:05am with a reduced takeoff and landing capacity. The airport said it will run 24/7 to evacuate the stranded passengers. Sichuan has been battered by heavy rain this summer.

Nation
