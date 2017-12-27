The story appears on
December 28, 2017
Pay Hangzhou metro fare by mobile
Passengers in Hangzhou no longer need a ticket to take the subway. They can just swipe their smartphones, making Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, the first city in China to realize mobile payments on its subway.
Starting from 5pm yesterday, users of Alipay, a mobile payment app, will get a QR code on their phones, which they can use to enter the electric gates at all 72 subway stations in the city.
The price will be deducted from their Alipay account after they swipe to exit the subway.
Similar services have also been opened by UnionPay. With its quick pass installed in smartphones, passengers can also take the subway without a ticket.
A new subway line was set to open at 5pm yesterday.
Since August, passengers have been able to pay with their mobiles to collect tickets at subway stations, and around 50 percent of passengers now choose mobile payment.
