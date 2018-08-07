Advanced Search

August 7, 2018

Permanent residency

Source: Xinhua | 01:00 UTC+8 August 7, 2018 | Print Edition

Six overseas talent were granted permanent residency permits in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, yesterday, according to local authorities. The figure brought the total number of permanent residency permits issued to overseas talent in Chengdu to 181 since it first introduced regulations on residence permits for foreigners in 2004. As a growing hub in southwestern China, Chengdu wants to attract overseas talent to help it compete with larger cities like Beijing and Shanghai.

