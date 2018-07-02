The story appears on
Page A6
July 2, 2018
Related News
Personal data thieves nabbed
Police in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region announced the arrested of seven people for stealing more than 2 billion items of personal data. The data included people’s e-mail accounts and passwords, ID numbers, cellphone numbers and payment accounts from more than 60 countries and regions, said police in Chongzuo City of Guangxi. The suspects bought personal data for 100 yuan (US$15) to 200 yuan per million items, selected valuable information and then sold them at a higher price.
