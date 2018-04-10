Philippines looks to seal energy pact

Home » Nation

THE Philippines is looking to seal a pact with China within a few months to jointly explore for oil and gas in a part of the South China Sea, a Philippine official said.

In February, the two countries agreed to set up a special panel to work out how to jointly explore for offshore oil and gas.

“We’re trying to see if we can achieve an agreement, hopefully within the next couple of months,” Jose Santiago Santa Romana, Philippine ambassador to China, told the media in Hainan Province yesterday.

There is political willingness to land a deal but both parties could take the time needed to ensure goals are met, he said.