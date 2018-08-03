The story appears on
Philippines sees progress in ties
CHINA and the Philippines agreed yesterday to strengthen high-level exchanges so as to further promote the stable development of bilateral ties and cooperation.
The consensus was reached by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano during their meeting on the sidelines of the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Wang noted that political mutual trust between China and the Philippines has been strengthened and bilateral cooperation in all fields has been pushing forward in an orderly way in recent years.
China is willing to increase bilateral high-level exchanges to facilitate candid communication, strengthen joint planning to further expand bilateral cooperation in all fields so as to achieve common development and prosperity, he said.
China hopes that the two sides will earnestly implement the important consensus reached by their leaders and properly handle sensitive issues to create a sound environment for the continuous and stable development of bilateral ties, the Chinese top diplomat said.
As the Philippines has assumed the role of ASEAN-China country coordinator, China will strengthen coordination with the Philippines to promote ties and regional cooperation, Wang said.
For his part, Cayetano said bilateral cooperation on major joint projects has made positive progress and the Philippines hopes to further promote bilateral ties.
