Phone flight change

Domestic airlines began allowing passengers to reschedule or refund tickets on their mobile phones amid frequent flight delays or cancellations due to inclement weather.

China Southern Airlines yesterday became the first Chinese airline to offer such service initially for domestic flights, even for tickets that are booked through online agencies. Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines has also announced it will offer similar service to its customers. Under the new service, passengers can reschedule or get a refund through the airline’s mobile phone application or WeChat account without heading to service counters at airports or calling its hotlines, the Guangzhou-based carrier said.